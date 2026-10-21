Thirty-four Malaga municipalities face severe earthquake risk in updated Civil Protection guide

The official state gazette (BOE) has published an update to the Basic Directive for Civil Protection Planning against Seismic Risk, identifying 34 municipalities in Malaga ... province located in areas where shaking of intensity VIII (classified as 'severely damaging') or higher is predictable over a 475-year return period.

The high-risk classification, based on technical assessments by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), is heavily concentrated in the Axarquía region, the northern area around Antequera, and Malaga city itself.

The 34 municipalities identified in the high-intensity zone are Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Algarrobo, Almáchar, Antequera, Árchez, Archidona, Arenas, Benamargosa, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Casabermeja, Colmenar, Comares, Cómpeta, Cútar, El Borge, Frigiliana, Malaga, Nerja, Periana, Riogordo, Salares, Sayalonga, Sedella, Torrox, Vélez-Málaga, Villanueva de Algaidas, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva del Trabuco and La Viñuela.

The updated directive references Spain's historical seismic record, citing major historical events including the 1680 Malaga earthquake, which was centred in the capital, claimed approximately 100 lives and caused widespread destruction. Other historical benchmark events cited include the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, the 1884 Arenas del Rey earthquake, and the 2011 Lorca earthquake.

The IGN technical studies represent standardized probabilistic risk models rather than mathematical predictions. Experts emphasize that there are currently no scientific tools capable of predicting the exact time, location or magnitude of future earthquakes.

Understanding macroseismic intensity and structural risks

Civil protection experts stress the importance of distinguishing between earthquake magnitude and macroseismic intensity. While magnitude measures the total energy released at the seismic focus as a single numeric value, intensity describes the observed physical effects on the ground surface at a specific location using Roman numerals.

Under the European Macroseismic Scale (EMS-98), Grade VIII intensity is defined as "severely damaging". Ground movement at this level makes it difficult for individuals to maintain balance outdoors, causes heavy furniture to topple, and inflicts structural damage on buildings, with the severity of damage depending directly on structural vulnerability and adherence to modern building codes.

The 475-year return period utilised in the IGN models represents a standardised engineering threshold, statistical equivalent to a 10 per cent probability that the specified ground motion will be reached or exceeded within a 50-year timeframe.

Mandatory emergency plans for all 103 local councils

The new directive updates regulations that had been in force since 1995, aiming to standardise emergency planning across municipal, regional and national administrations. The framework introduces protocols for resource coordination, critical infrastructure protection, assistance for vulnerable groups, and protections for cultural heritage, the environment and animals.

Under the updated rules, any municipality located in an area where predicted seismic intensity reaches or exceeds Grade VII must draft and implement a dedicated municipal action plan for earthquake risk.

Because all 103 municipalities in Malaga province sit above the Grade VII threshold, every local council across the province is now legally required to establish a specific seismic emergency plan integrated into regional and national protection frameworks.