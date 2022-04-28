Driver rescued after car plunges 30-metres down an embankment The vehicle left the MA-3404 road, in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja this Thursday afternoon

The state of the vehicle after the accident. / CPB Malaga

Several eyewitnesses quickly alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre after seeing a vehicle plunge some 30-metres down an embankment after it left the MA-3404 road, in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja at around 5pm this Thursday afternoon, 28 April.

The accident happened at around five in the afternoon and, after the alarm was raised, firefighters from Antequera and Colmenar were alerted along with paramedics and Civil Guard police officers.

The driver was rescued by the members of the provincial fire brigade and the injured woman was taken to hospital.