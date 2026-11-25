Dozens of people in Malaga province have filed complaints with the National Police against Campus Pay SL - a company set up in February 2025 - after ... it marketed five housing developments across the province, took upfront reservation fees and then appeared to disappear.

Every affected buyer signed a "pre-marketing property reservation document". "I paid €10,000. Some people paid €5,000, others €7,500 and a few even paid €15,000," Marisol (not her real name) told SUR.

She had paid her deposit in 2025 to buy a home, parking space and storage room for €268,000 (including VAT) in Cártama after seeing an advert on Idealista.

The firm supposedly planned to build a four-phase project called Residencial Luz there, totalling roughly 88 homes.

The other proposed developments were smaller and slated for Malaga city - two schemes named Bresca Urban and Bursoto - Benalmádena (Residencial Benamiel) and Rincón de la Victoria (Residencial Victoria).

Marisol reserved a unit in the final phase of the Cártama development, although she said homes in the earlier phases had been marketed at €160,000 and €180,000.

Overall, affected buyers estimate between 130 and 150 homes were involved across the five schemes.

Susana (also not her real name) paid €10,000 to reserve one of the 12 homes in the Benalmádena development - also including a parking space and storage room - priced at just over €300,000 including VAT.

Under Susana's reservation terms, buyers had to pay a further 10 per cent of the purchase price upon signing the contract, minus the initial deposit, followed by instalments over 36 months up to another 10 per cent.

The remaining 80 per cent fell due on signing the final title deed. If a buyer pulled out, the 20 per cent paid was non-refundable.

The agreement stated that the schemes were still at the basic project stage and subject to technical changes, indicating building licences had not yet been granted.

Homes were marketed through an estate agency with an office on Avenida de la Aurora in Malaga city.

In October, Campus Pay informed buyers that the developments would not go ahead and promised refunds within ten calendar days.

Marisol received her first notice on 13 October and declined to sign an extension. Since then, she has heard nothing from the company.

For Susana, the ten-day deadline passed on 28 October with no refund. "They gave us the address of an office in Malaga to go to. They'd give you an appointment and then cancel it. For others, the appointments weren't cancelled, but when they went there, there was nothing. I've also sent three registered letters with acknowledgement of receipt to an address in Madrid listed in the contract and they've all returned to me because the address didn't match the recipient's details," Marisol said.

The banking route

Marisol said she knew of one buyer who received an advance refund after withdrawing in June, plus a small number of people who recovered money via chargeback or refund requests through their banks. However, other bank claims have failed because the developer's account lacked funds.

Another avenue is pursuing the developer's own bank, as recipient of the deposits, for failing to exercise statutory due diligence when the projects lacked legal guarantees.

Law firm Martínez Echevarría, which represents several buyers, is taking that route as the fastest and most effective option. It has called a meeting for 2 December at its office on Calle Bolsa in Malaga for all affected buyers to review next steps toward recovering their money.

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