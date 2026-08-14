Malaga commuter train accident kills man at unauthorised crossing point

14/08/2026 a las 14:03h.

A 53-year-old man died today (Friday) after being struck by a train on the C1 line of the Malaga commuter rail network, at ... an unauthorised crossing point.

The incident took place at around 7.30am The emergency services received a report from rail infrastructure company Adif concerning a man hit by a train.

They immediately alerted the National Police, the Local Police and the medical services, who confirmed the man's death.

Train services on Friday suffered disruptions and delays as a result of the incident.

There are no further details regarding the circumstances of the incident at this stage.

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