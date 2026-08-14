 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga

112 incident

Malaga commuter train accident kills man at unauthorised crossing point

The incident took place early on Friday morning, leading to train disruptions and delays on the C1 line

Añádenos en Google
Archive photo of the Cercanías train passing through the Guadalhorce Valley.

A 53-year-old man died today (Friday) after being struck by a train on the C1 line of the Malaga commuter rail network, at ... an unauthorised crossing point.

The incident took place at around 7.30am The emergency services received a report from rail infrastructure company Adif concerning a man hit by a train.

They immediately alerted the National Police, the Local Police and the medical services, who confirmed the man's death.

Train services on Friday suffered disruptions and delays as a result of the incident.

There are no further details regarding the circumstances of the incident at this stage.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga commuter train accident kills man at unauthorised crossing point

[]

Malaga commuter train accident kills man at unauthorised crossing point