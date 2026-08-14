112 incident
Malaga commuter train accident kills man at unauthorised crossing point
The incident took place early on Friday morning, leading to train disruptions and delays on the C1 line
A 53-year-old man died today (Friday) after being struck by a train on the C1 line of the Malaga commuter rail network, at ... an unauthorised crossing point.
The incident took place at around 7.30am The emergency services received a report from rail infrastructure company Adif concerning a man hit by a train.
They immediately alerted the National Police, the Local Police and the medical services, who confirmed the man's death.
Train services on Friday suffered disruptions and delays as a result of the incident.
There are no further details regarding the circumstances of the incident at this stage.