Dana set bring more rain to the south of Spain this week The coastal areas of Malaga province will be on a yellow alert this Monday, 2 May, for strong gusts of wind and high waves

On Sunday, the first day of May, thermometers exceeded 30 degrees in many areas of the province, but atmospheric instability is forecast to bring the return of rain again this week.

For today, Monday 2 May, the last day of the ‘puente’ holiday weekend, the skies will continue to be clear or slightly cloudy, although in the afternoon the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast the possibility of showers in inland areas of the province. But that is not all, since Aemet plans to activate the yellow warning for coastal phenomena in the Axarquia, Valle del Guadalhorce and Costa del Sol zones from 2pm to midnight, and is predicting winds of force 7 and waves of 2 to 3 metres high.

Complicated

However, the weather gets even more complicated from Tuesday, 3 May. "The arrival of a trough that will close and form a dana (isolated high level depression)", José Luis Escudero points out on the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos , will be the cause of this turn in the weather situation in the province. In fact, Aemet raises the probability of rain to 90 - 100% across almost the whole of the province.

Wednesday

A similar situation is expected for Wednesday since, according to forecasts, the rainfall will continue throughout the day, tending to ease from Thursday, when showers are not ruled out either. However, we will have to wait to see the position that the dana finally takes and the areas that would be most affected by the storms.

As for temperatures, the maximums will experience a drop to 19-22 degrees compared to the weekend highs.