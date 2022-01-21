Could this be the world's best street art of 2021? The murals by Sake Ieneka, in Cortes de la Frontera, and Lalone, in Álora, are on the shortlist of an online competition organised by the Street Art Cities platform

Which is the best street art mural of 2021? We will find out in February as that is when the chance to vote online comes to an end. The competition has been organised by the Street Art Cities platform, a community which publicises this type of art, which is becoming very popular in Spain and has turned walls and the exteriors of buildings in towns and villages into picture galleries.

The website, which says it has registered around 37,000 works of art in about 900 places and has an app so its users can add new ones, has selected 100 murals from different countries via monthly competitions.

The shortlist includes murals in Argentina, France, Russia, Mexico, Germany, the UK, Italy, Canada, the USA and of course Spain, which can boast 17 works on the list. Two of them are in Malaga province: one in Cortes de la Frontera, in the Serranía de Ronda, and the other in Álora, in the Guadalhorce Valley.

Mural by Sake Ieneka, in Cortes de la Frontera. / S. I.

The first of these is a mural featuring a Moorish roe deer, a breed found in this area, painted by Sake Ieneka, from Cordoba. It has been painted with great precisionand in pinks and mauves; colours which are unusual for this form of art.

The second mural on the shortlist in Malaga province has been created by local artist Lalone and it includes well-known attractions such as the Caminito del Rey and its famous hanging bridge and the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes gorge, as well as other symbols of Álora, in a dreamlike image. This mural can be seen in Avenida Peñón Gordo. It covers the front of several buildings and is the first the artist has done in the town.

Vote until 6 February

The mural by Sake Ieneka in Cortes is in the Plaza de Andalucía and it covers a block of apartments. This is the fourth out of five he has painted in Cortes: the first features a cork-cutter, a traditional occupation in the Ronda area; the second a 'matutera' (one of the women who used to sell contraband); the third features chantarelle mushrooms, which are also very typical of the countryside around Cortes; and the fifth, of a little girl playing, is on one of the outside walls of the school.

Anyone who would like to vote for the best street art mural in the world can read more online here or click on this link to vote for the best street art.