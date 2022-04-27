Costa Women launch eighth annual conference The 'Make it happen by being you' event will be held at the Andalucia Lab in Marbella on 12 May

After a few years of organising online and smaller business events, Costa Women are bringing back their 'live' annual conference. ‘Make it happen by being You’ is the theme for this year's event and it will be taking place on 12 May at Andalucia Lab in Marbella.

While many businesses may look very different after a challenging few years, founder, Ali Meehan, believes that it’s time to celebrate that our businesses are still in existence. “Our business may look very different, but you made it happen by being you," she said.

The conference will allow time for women in business to connect, make new business acquaintances and catch up with existing contacts, as well as hear from speakers who will be sharing tips, knowledge and tools for business success. The event is open to all women in business whether they are members of costawomen.com or not.

This year’s speaker line up and topics include Adriana Caliri - Make it Happen by Being YOU - Free your Wings, Anke Herrmann - Taming the Tech Monster: A Roadmap to Building Your Business Online Without Overwhelm, Cally Gedge - How to get the best results out of your social media, Dale Darley - Creating An Impact With Your Words, Ewelina Czuczman - Get Video Marketing Working for You: Tips and tricks to build your brand through video, Sonia Ingriselli - The future of e-commence, Tracey Baxter - The power of customer and competitor research and Vivianne Quill - Women Entrepreneurs; skills and emotions to develop a great idea.

Andalucia Lab have also arranged a morning of free workshops for attendees of the Conference on 26 May: www.costawomen.com/workshops-25-may-2022.

For further information and tickets visit the website: www.costawomen.com/conference-2022/

Costawomen.com is a free community for Women living in Spain or moving to Spain.