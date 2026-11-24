The Costa del Sol is exerting the final push of this year to promote the destination, focusing both on the domestic market and on key ... sectors such as language tourism and golf.

In addition to its presence at the WTM (World Travel Market) in London, the Costa del Sol took part in Your Golf Travel Expo at the Emirates Stadium. The event was attended by 18 members of the Foro de Turismo de Golf de la Costa del Sol. According to initial estimates, each company held around 20 business meetings, totalling nearly 350 meetings overall.

"This event has enabled participating companies to establish business contacts, showcase their services and explore opportunities for collaboration with experts specialising in the marketing of golf holidays," managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol Antonio Díaz said.

The event took the form of a programme of business meetings, which facilitated the exchange of information among participants and the establishment of contacts with potential partners. This made it possible to hold a large number of meetings in a single venue, maximising the commercial benefits for the participating companies from Malaga.

At the same time, for yet another year, Turismo Costa del Sol took part in ICEF Berlin, one of the leading international events in the education and language tourism sectors, to strengthen the destination's presence in this segment, identify market trends and establish contacts with specialists from different countries. The event brought together 3,000 industry professionals over three days, who took part in a packed programme of workshops, seminars and networking activities.

"The event provided a forum for exchanging knowledge, analysing trends in demand and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the field of international education," Díaz said. For him, language tourism represents "an opportunity to continue diversifying our offering and attract new types of visitors to the Costa del Sol".

"ICEF Berlin has enabled us to gain first-hand insight into trends in the international education sector and forge relationships with experts who can help raise the profile of our destination," he stated.

Turismo Costa del Sol has also stepped up the promotion of Malaga as a destination in the domestic market at a time when Spaniards are once again turning their attention to the Costa del Sol. It has focused on the Spanish Levante area by taking part in the Andalucía en Levante trade events in Murcia, Alicante and Valencia, in collaboration with Turismo Andaluz.

The aim is to showcase the province's tourism offering to travel agencies in these markets and strengthening commercial ties with industry professionals. "The initiative has received an outstanding response from travel agents, a development particularly valued by Turismo Costa del Sol. Industry professionals have responded positively to the initiative, showing an interest in learning about the destination's tourism offerings," sources said.

The Costa del Sol delegation was accompanied by eight companies from the province's tourism sector: Best Hotels, Opentours, W2M, Newtourvis, Sercotel, Tour10, Catalonia Hotels and Autobuses Paco Pepe. "Their participation has enabled us to present a range of services covering various aspects of tourism, from accommodation to travel arrangements and transport," they said.

The latest figures from Turismo Costa del Sol show an increase of almost nine per cent in overnight stays by Spanish tourists across all types of accommodation in the province, excluding holiday homes, totalling 6.4 million nights booked by domestic visitors in the first nine months of the year.

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