Costa del Sol sees rise of 'branded residences' with 1,300 luxury villas worth four billion euros

Pilar Martínez 13/07/2026 a las 14:58h.

Luxury on the Costa del Sol is moving towards so-called 'branded residences': exclusive complexes with a full range of services under leading brands from internationally renowned hotel chains to fashion and even automotive companies.

These residences feature high-end villas and flats that mostly attract foreigners who own multiple properties, some of which they don't even reside in permanently. They seek the backing of a trusted brand, with excellent service and comfort during their stay, as well as an investment linked to a lifestyle and legacy.

Property consultancy Colliers has identified 22 branded residential developments across the Costa del Sol at various stages of development. Together, they comprise 1,308 villas and flats with an estimated market value of around four billion euros.

Among them is the Canadian Four Seasons project in Marbella, in which owners acquire luxury properties (villas, flats or terraced houses) and enjoy exclusive five-star hotel services. They can even participate in the chain's rental management programme.

According to Colliers, the Costa del Sol now accounts for 90 per cent of all new branded residential projects in Spain. Most investment focuses on on Marbella and the so-called Golden Triangle, which includes Estepona and Benahavís.

"They are also increasingly moving towards the westernmost edge of the Costa del Sol, to areas like Finca Cortesín, Sotogrande and La Alcaidesa, in prime locations on the first line of golf courses or beaches, offering a quieter, more discreet luxury experience connected to nature," Colliers explains.

The boom has attracted some of the world's best-known hospitality brands. Current developments include Fairmont Residences La Hacienda, Four Seasons Marbella, The Residences at St. Regis and Waldorf Astoria, in partnership with Higuerón Resort.

Luxury fashion houses have also entered the market with projects such as Armani Residences, Design Hills Marbella (Dolce & Gabbana), Marea Interiors by Missoni and Ocho de Oro by Versace. Prestigious automotive brands including Lamborghini and Bentley Home have also lent their names to residential developments.

Colliers says the size and layout of these homes vary considerably depending on the brand and development, but they all share exceptionally high construction standards, premium amenities and architecture and interior design by internationally renowned studios.

The consultancy cites Fairmont La Hacienda, which it is currently marketing, as an example. The development comprises 31 villas ranging from 336 to 1,149 square metres. Each home spans two floors and includes landscaped gardens, a private swimming pool and sea-view terraces.

The largest property, the presidential villa, offers more than 1,000 square metres of living space and nine bedrooms.

Colliers describes it as an iconic Mediterranean residence designed to combine complete privacy with elegant contemporary living, blending sophisticated interiors with natural light, landscaped surroundings and panoramic views of the coastline and nearby golf courses.

The Four Seasons Marbella resort will cover 32 hectares and include around 750 metres of direct beachfront. The development will feature two beach clubs, a wide range of restaurants, sports and wellness facilities, as well as cultural and educational amenities, all integrated into the surrounding coastal landscape.

After eight years of planning, regulatory work and coordination, the project has reached an advanced stage in the planning process. Developers Immobel and Fort Partners expect to launch sales in 2027.

The scheme includes 486 homes across 220,000 square metres of residential space, together with more than 1,800 square metres of retail space and 65,000 square metres of parks and landscaped gardens.

Plans also allocate 6,220 square metres to sports facilities, 1,800 square metres to cultural facilities and more than 23,000 square metres to other community infrastructure, according to the urban development plan approved by Marbella town hall.

It ranks among the largest investment projects currently under way in Marbella and is expected to create between 3,500 and 4,000 jobs during construction.

Colliers says the 1,308 branded residential units currently identified range from completed developments to projects under construction or already on the market. The consultancy expects around half of the homes to be completed in the coming years, while the remainder are still at relatively early stages of development or construction.

Ana Gavilanes at Colliers says the luxury property market on the Costa del Sol is evolving beyond Marbella and the Golden Triangle.

"We are seeing established destinations such as Marbella continue to thrive while areas like Sotogrande and La Alcaidesa grow in popularity by offering greater privacy, closer contact with nature and a more authentic lifestyle," she says.

Buyers increasingly seek properties that combine an exceptional living experience with strong investment potential.

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