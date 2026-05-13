Costa del Sol province under yellow warning for strong winds on Friday

Almudena Nogués 13/05/2026 a las 14:38h.

May reaches its midpoint with changeable and unsettled weather again this year.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued yellow warnings in three provinces, including Malaga. The warning for west and south-west winds with gusts of 50 to 60km/h (force 7) will be in effect between 4am and 10pm this Friday.

The warning concerns the entire coastal strip, from Estepona to the Axarquía district.

Apart from a few very scattered, light showers, rain will not be a major feature this week in Andalucía.

"During the rest of the week, we will experience highly changeable weather and unusually low temperatures for this time of year across most of Spain. The cut-off low hovering over the south-west will interact with a significant trough moving in from the north between Friday and Sunday, bringing showers, thunderstorms, snow, a drop in temperatures and even some frost in certain areas," weather portal Meteored warns.

By the end of the week, strong westerly winds will be prevalent along the Mediterranean coast, with very strong gusts triggering coastal weather warnings not only in Malaga, but also in Granada and Almeria.

Almeria expects gusts of up to 70km/h. Aemet's forecast for the region indicates "partly cloudy skies (...) with light to moderate rainfall in the eastern third, more likely in the mountains".

The forecast also predicts a general decrease in maximum temperatures, which will range from 21C in Jaén to 26C in Malaga and Seville.

Click here for today's weather forecast.