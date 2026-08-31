Costa del Sol extends its peak season with forecasts of better September

September has shed its reputation as the tail end of the peak season and is becoming an increasingly important month, helping extend the summer tourism ... boom in the Costa del Sol.

Figures back this up. Last year, while overnight stays fell during the peak months of July and August, September bucked the trend, with more than three million overnight stays in hotels, tourist flats, rural accommodation and campsites, according to Turismo Costa del Sol's tourism trends report.

Beating that figure has now become the sector's target for the month ahead, with forecasts from different parts of the industry pointing to another year of growth.

The holiday-rental sector says unequivocally that Malaga is "extending the tourist summer". It points to strong growth in September occupancy in the city and further gains across the province.

In Malaga city, bookings have already filled 62.5% of available accommodation, 13% ahead of the pace recorded at the same point in 2025. Across the province, average projected occupancy stands at 47.6%, up 0.6%. The average price has risen to 181.50 euros, compared with 165.80 in 2025, an increase of 9.5%, according to figures from the association of tourist homes and flats of Andalucía (AVVAPRO).

Juan Cubo, the association's president, says booking patterns "confirm that September is gaining prominence and becoming a strategic month for tourist homes and apartments".

"The significant improvement in occupancy in Malaga city and the rise in the average price across the province reflect the destination's strength and the sector's ability to meet the preferences of families and groups of friends," he says.

Rural accommodation providers also expect average occupancy across the province to rise by ten percentage points compared with 2025, reaching 75%, according to Ruralidays.com, which manages more than 2,800 properties. The platform says projected occupancy in Malaga province is well above the Andalusian average, which it puts at 63%, compared with 55% last year.

It also identifies Torrox, Nerja, Frigiliana and Cómpeta as the most sought-after destinations this September. German visitors are expected to account for the largest share of bookings, at 24%, up five percentage points from last year. The UK follows at 23%, while Spanish tourists rank third after demand from the domestic market rose by 12%.

Demand continues growing despite a 6.2% rise in the price per person per night compared with September 2025, taking the average to 46 euros, according to the platform. The average stay remains unchanged at seven nights. Most visitors are couples looking for rest and relaxation, attracted by the weather, cultural attractions and opportunities to visit nearby cities.

Hoteliers will not have their latest forecasts until next week, but the most recent estimates put average occupancy at 86.51%, compared with 91% in September 2025. However, the sector remains confident that last-minute bookings will push the figure higher. Even so, the forecast remains broadly in line with occupancy during the busiest months of summer.

By municipality, Benalmádena is again expected to record the highest occupancy in September, at 92.14%, followed by Torremolinos at 91.99% and Marbella at 84.81%.

A different kind of tourist

September brings a different type of visitor to the Costa del Sol. The start of the school year shifts demand towards trips by friends, couples without children and tourists looking for greater peace and quiet by the sea.

As summer draws to a close and people prepare to return to their routines, September offers an ideal opportunity for a final getaway. Short breaks to nearby destinations dominate, with tourists planning their trips in advance and concentrating their departures at the beginning of the month, according to eDreams, Europe's largest online travel agency.

The platform says short-haul trips account for 64% of bookings made from Spain. Medium-haul travel represents 27%, while long-haul travel remains unchanged at 9% compared with 2025.

Spain is by far the most popular destination for September travel, accounting for 43% of all bookings. Italy follows with 11%, France with 6% and the UK and Portugal are tied at 4%.

The strength of domestic tourism also shows up in the destination rankings: ten of the 15 most-booked destinations are in Spain. The first two weeks of September account for the majority of bookings, at 56%, compared with 54% in 2025.

eDreams attributes the gradual decline in bookings as the month progresses to tourists preferring to make the most of the first few days before everyday routines fully return.

September tourists also tend to plan further ahead. Rather than making last-minute decisions, 85% book at least 61 days in advance. Specifically, 46% book between 61 and 90 days ahead, while 39% book more than 90 days in advance, exactly the same distribution as last year.

"The stability compared with 2025 suggests that booking well in advance has become an established behaviour among those choosing to travel during this month, rather than being a one-off circumstance," eDreams says.

The platform also highlights the relatively short length of these trips. "Three- or four-day stays are the most common, accounting for 39%, and when the five- and six-day stays, which represent 18%, are added, 57% of trips last between three and six days," it reports.

A strong August

AVVAPRO has also assessed August, describing the month as "positive". Tourist homes and flats in Malaga city recorded average occupancy of 86.7%, 2.6% higher than the booking rate during the same period in 2025. The average price reached €187, up 5.5% on last year.

Across the province as a whole, 83.4% of available accommodation filled up, an increase of 1.9%, while the average daily rate stood at 267.80 euros, 4.4% higher than in 2025.

Domestic tourists led the market in August, accounting for 35% of stays, followed by visitors from the UK at 15.6% and France at 12.5%.

"These positive figures continue to strengthen the role of tourist accommodation and its contribution to a more diversified, committed and high-quality tourism model," AVVAPRO says.

"Tourist homes help spread visitor flows, generate employment and economic activity, and respond to changing tourist preferences, with more people prioritising shared spaces and experiences."

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