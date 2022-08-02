Costa del Sol aims to attract golfers from other parts of Spain The tourism board campaign is particularly focused on Madrid because its 90,000 golfers account for one-third of all those in the country

The Costa del Sol tourist board is hoping to attract golfers from elsewhere Spain to the area with a campaign which will run until December and is supported by the Madrid Golf Federation.

Margarita del Cid, the CEO of the Turismo Costa del Sol, said the campaign is particularly focused on Madrid because its 90,000 golfers account for one-third of all those in Spain.

“This makes Madrid the principal source market for Spanish golfers, not only because of its number of federated players but also because of the proximity of the region,” she said.

The Madrid Golf Federation also has several channels of communication among its players, including the official FGM website (www.fedgolfmadrid.com), which has a high number of users, and the FGM newsletter, which has 52,000 subscribers.