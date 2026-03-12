Malaga traffic: car crash delays traffic on A-7 between Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas

Almudena Nogués Málaga Thursday, 12 March 2026, 10:09 Share

A collision between two vehicles generated a long traffic jam on the A-7 motorway between Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas early on Thursday morning.

According to the emergency report, the accident happened around 7.20am when one of the vehicles crashed against the median, which led to the subsequent impact of another car with it.

One hour later, the traffic jam had extended from kilometre point 1.025 to 1,017, from Calahonda-Chaparral to the Faro de Calaburras lighthouse (in the direction of Cadiz).

Witnesses have reported seeing one injured person, allegedly the driver of the car that hit the mediam. The seriousness of their state remains unknown for the moment.

This is the second road accident on the A-7 this week. On Monday morning, a vehicle breakdown generated a 12-kilometre tailback between Fuengirola and Mijas, also in the direction of Cadiz.