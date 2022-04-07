host Collegium Musicum to perform concerts in memory of former conductor More than 100 choral singers, along with four soloists, and the orchestra will come together to perform concerts in Marbella and Fuengirola under the direction of Delyth Bressington, the orchestra’s new musical director

The Collegium Musicum choir and orchestra and the Camerata Singers of Sotogrande will perform two concerts dedicated to the memory of Annemarie Philipps, the orchestra’s conductor and musical director who died in September 2021.

The concerts will take place at the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella at 9.30pm on Sunday 1 May, which would have been Annemarie’s 73 birthday; and at the Hotel IPV Palace and Spa in Fuengirola on Sunday 8 May at 8pm.

More than 100 choral singers, along with four soloists, and the orchestra will come together to perform the Requiem Mass by Mozart (one of Annemarie’s favourite composers), under the direction of Delyth Bressington, the orchestra’s new musical director.

For the concert in Marbella, which is free, the orchestra will also perform Mozart’s 5th Violin Concerto with the British soloist, Geoffrey Silver, who had been a long-time personal friend of Annemarie.

The concert in Fuengirola will introduce Guillermo Ramírez Ortega, a 15-year-old virtuoso pianist from San Pedro who will be performing a movement of Mozart’s 23rd Piano Concerto.

Tickets for this performance cost 15 euros (free entrance for children under 16) and are available from the Hotel IPV Palace, or at the door on the night.

Originally from Bremen, Germany, Annemarie had been the musical director of the orchestra since January 1992, although she had been a member since 1978.

For more information and reservations: 686 277 272 or e-mail info@colmus.org