Christmas delivers much-needed rain across Malaga province It was a welcome gift as the area is going through one of the worst droughts in recent years

It rained steadily and continuously in many parts of Malaga province over the Christmas period, but it was warmly welcomed by many as umbrellas have hardly been opened throughout the year.

The province is currently going through one of the worst droughts in recent years and there has not been such a dry period since 2008. There are concerns that the first part of 2022 could come with water restrictions if it does not rain enough. And that is why the rain at Christmas was such a gift, especially as it fell steadily over a period of time and was not deposited in a heavy burst in a short space of time that can cause damage.

The data collected by the Andalusian regional government's Hidrosur network was not spectacular, but good in the current situation with low water levels in the reservoirs. In Malaga province, the Serranía de Ronda and the western area was the main beneficiary of the rain on the night of Christmas Eve and during the morning and afternoon of Christmas Day.

Cortes de la Frontera

According to the data updated at 4pm on 25 December some parts of the province had recorded 100 litres per square metre in 24 hours. This was the case at the weather station in Majada de Las Lomas, in Cortes de la Frontera, with 112 litres of accumulated rainfall in a 24-hour period, with some 50 of them falling on Christmas Day. The amounts collected in Jubrique (79.5), Cuevas del Becerro (61.5 litres) and Ronda (56) were also significant.

In the rest of the province the rain was generally less heavy, although in Estepona, 96 litres was recorded. Measure stations also registered 50 litres at the Marbella water treatment plant, 53 at the La Concepción reservoir and 66 in Ojén. But in the Axarquía area, which badly needs the water, only 24 litres of rain were registered in Torre del Mar, 20 in Torrox and La Viñuela (21).

In Malaga city, 28 litres in 24 hours was registered at El Atabal and 23 at the El Limonero reservoir.

Local problems

Although the rain did not cause significant damage, there were some local problems due to an accumulation of water in some areas. This was the case in Torremolinos where several manholes collapsed and traffic had to be diverted, according to the Town Hall. The main areas affected were near the roundabout on Avenida del Lido, part of La Carihuela promenade between Colegio Albaida and Rincón del Sol, and the Los Caballitos roundabout, in the centre of the town.

Regarding the traffic on main roads of the province, the national DGT roads authority told SUR that there were some minor incidents caused by the rain during the morning of Christmas Day, but that there had been no major problems on the roads.