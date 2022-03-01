Polar air mass brings a change in the weather with colder temperatures for the Costa del Sol There will be strong westerly winds, especially in the Strait of Gibraltar and Alborán Sea, and the possibility of rain later in the week

It may be March and look like spring, but it’s too soon to put the winter woollies away just yet. Spain's Aemet meteorological agency is warning that the Costa del Sol can expect cold temperatures and rain from Thursday onwards.

“There will be a cold front due to a mass of polar air, bringing wintry temperatures and the possibility of generalised rain in the area,” says José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, “and this will produce lower temperatures across the whole country and in the Balearic Islands. There will be a westerly wind between Thursday and Sunday, with the strongest gusts expected on Friday and Saturday on the Mediterranean coast and high mountain areas”.

Aemet is warning of very strong wind in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alborán Sea, and says the snow level will be between 900 and 1000 metres, with light frost expected in inland areas to the east of the region.