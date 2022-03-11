Case numbers of Covid-19 still fall locally but no decision is made yet on indoor masks President of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, is in favour of a gradual reduction of indoor use as covid case numbers fall, but urges the public to exercise caution

Case numbers of Covid-19 locally are continuing to decline at the end of this sixth wave of infections, although at a slower rate than before.

On Thursday this week (10 March) in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, there were 333 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days, down from 358 a week earlier. Overall in Andalucía, there were 266 cases on average across the eight provinces, down from 285.

In local hospitals in Malaga province, there were 164 patients with coronavirus on Thursday of whom 17 were in intensive care.

The national ministry of Health has agreed with the regional governments' health authorities that only the most serious cases will be reported in statistics in the future and monitored closely at certain times of years, similar to normal flu.

Central government is still debating with the regions when to stop the compulsory wearing of masks indoors. Some regions, such as Madrid, want the decision taken sooner rather than later.

However, the president of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said this week that he was in favour of a gradual reduction in indoor use. He added that the public should exercise caution in any case until the summer.

The national debate on ending indoor mask use currently centres on if they should come off before or after Easter week.