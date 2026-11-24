The owner of Malaga-based travel agency Florín is facing trial alongside seven co-defendants after stealing €112,523 from 55 holidaymaking families to send ... to a romance scammer posing as a US soldier trapped in Lebanon.

An investigating judge has issued a summary proceedings order finding sufficient evidence to prosecute the agency's owner, Florinda, her daughter - who was listed as the firm's registered director - and six alleged money-laundering accomplices following a sweeping financial probe.

According to court documents, the fake soldier, calling himself James, contacted Florinda via a Facebook friend request in March 2023. Over little more than a year, she made 269 bank transfers totalling €278,046, including €112,523 taken directly from deposits paid by 55 customers for holidays they never received.

The fraudster repeatedly claimed his commanding officer in Lebanon was demanding fees, documentation charges and plane tickets before he could leave the country to meet her in person.

Intercepted messages show that once Florinda's personal savings ran dry, she warned James she was dipping into client funds despite knowing she risked prison - even writing that she did not want to leave customers' young children without a booked trip to Disneyland Paris.

"My head tells me I must pay for my customers' trips first or I'll face legal trouble with them... but my heart tells me I must help you," she told him in one message cited by the magistrate as proof she was fully aware of her actions.

From scam victim to financial 'mule'

Investigators discovered that most of the money Florinda sent did not go straight abroad, but into Spanish bank accounts held by a woman from Lleida whom she had never met.

Police found the Lleida woman had herself fallen victim to an almost identical romance scam in 2022, paying between €250,000 and €300,000 after a fake soldier claimed a safe containing $2 million had been held up at Italian customs. Ruined and heavily in debt, she agreed via messaging apps to act as a commissioned financial "mule" receiving funds from other romance scam victims.

Once the cash entered her accounts, a professional laundering network moved it out of Spain. Between November 2022 and January 2024, the Lleida intermediary transferred €457,000 across 190 transactions to companies controlled by a male suspect, who funneled the money through neobanks in Belgium and Lithuania.

European investigation orders revealed he used "smurfing" - sending hundreds of transfers under €1,000 from Belgium to more than 100 recipients to evade anti-money-laundering alerts - while routing Lithuanian transfers to simulate commercial trade.

Crypto-laundering trail and five-year jail demand

Part of the Lithuanian funds - €31,600 in just 15 days - went directly to an alleged second-in-command who converted the proceeds into cryptocurrency. Police checks on his Lithuanian bank account showed he received 2,885 payments from 1,650 people across multiple countries in nine months of 2023, linked to romance fraud reports in provinces including Valladolid and A Coruña.

Tax agency investigators also uncovered that he spent €905,000 trading on a major cryptocurrency platform in 2023 while declaring an asset increase of just €740. Neither man was registered with the Bank of Spain to trade crypto-assets, prompting the judge to refer both to the central bank's anti-money-laundering unit for moving over €400,000 illegally.

Under the court's indictment order, Florinda and her daughter face charges of misappropriation; the Lleida woman is charged with fraud, money laundering and forgery; three secondary mules face fraud and money-laundering charges; and the two alleged ringleaders face money-laundering, document forgery and fraud charges.

Solicitor Ignacio Mira, representing most of the defrauded families as private prosecutor, has demanded a five-year prison sentence, a €9,900 fine (11 months at €30 a day) and a working-in-the-tourism-sector ban for Florinda, alongside a three-year jail term and a €6,000 fine (eight months at €25 a day) for her daughter on grounds of omission. Mira is also seeking €24,600.70 in direct compensation plus interest for his clients.

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