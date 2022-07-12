Supermarket giant takes on 1,560 temporary staff in the region this summer Many of the new Carrefour employees in Andalucía are students or young people who were looking for their first job, and they are working in stores in busy tourist areas

Carrefour has taken on 1,560 extra staff in its stores in Andalucía for this summer. Most of the vacancies were for cashiers, counter staff, shelf fillers, e-commerce and technology departments, among others. Nationally, the supermarket chain has taken on 8,000 new people altogether, which is 15% more than last summer, the company said in a press release.

The highest numbers of extra staff have been contracted in areas which receive a great many tourists at this time of year, which are Andalucía, Catalonia, Valencia, Balearic and Canary Islands, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia and Cantabria.

Most of the new employees are young people, predominantly those who were looking for a job for the first time and students.

“The applicants were chosen because they are passionate about what they are doing, commercially minded and they care about customer service. They will contribute to improving the shopping experience of consumers who visit Carrefour stores,” the company has said.