Vox candidate can stand in regional vote after close shave over 'home' address on census Macarena Olona will still be able to run for president of the region in the upcoming elections on 19 June

Before last week, most of Spain had probably never heard of Salobreña on the Costa Tropical in Granada province. The seaside town had been chosen as the place for the lead candidate of the Vox party in Andalucía's upcoming election to register on the town hall census (or padrón). Local electoral law says a candidate must be a voter in Andalucía, although the candidate - Macarena Olona - is not from Andalucía and was not registered as living in the region until November last year.

The candidate was outraged when Salobreña's Socialist mayor ordered Local Police to investigate if in fact Olona lived at the address. When they came back and said no, the mayor took steps to remove Olona from the padrón, causing fierce debate over whether the hard-right candidate could stand in the 19 June election.

Eventually Granada's electoral board ruled she had been legally on the padrón at the right cut-off date for candidates, so could stand, and did not get into details of whether she lived in Salobreña or not.