Malaga province's vulnerable youth join Fundación 'la Caixa' recruitment programme

The Malaga branch of Fundación 'la Caixa' facilitated the recruitment of more than 860 people in vulnerable living situations in the province during the first ... half of 2026.

The figures reflect a significant impact on the labour market in Malaga, especially for 268 young people who face particular difficulties in accessing the labour market.

With this initiative, Fundación 'la Caixa' highlights the need to create a greater number of job opportunities for young people who face the greatest barriers in the labour market.

The programme takes on particular significance in a complex socio-economic context in which youth unemployment currently affects nearly one in four people under the age of 25.

Facilitating labour integration since 2006

Fundación 'la Caixa' has been running the Incorpora programme since 2006. This initiative promotes and facilitates the integration into the labour market of people in vulnerable situations by implementing a model based on joint, ongoing and coordinated work between local businesses and social organisations.

During the presentation of the data, Marc Simón, deputy director-general of the 'la Caixa' foundation, emphasised the crucial importance of young people's first work experiences for their future careers.

"First job opportunities are crucial for young people. However, many of them face economic and social barriers or lack of training that hinders their access to employment, which increases the risk of exclusion. That is why it is essential to support and help them connect with companies so that they can enter the labour market on an equal footing," Simón said.

The recruitment programme in the province of Malaga forms part of a nationwide initiative. Across the country, the Incorpora programme facilitated the recruitment of more than 21,000 people in vulnerable situations in the first half of the year.

Of that national total, nearly 6,000 jobs were taken up by young people facing difficulties in entering the labour market.

Networking

The positive results during the first half of 2026 were possible thanks to the development of a robust networking model.

The programme's operational structure involves the direct participation of more than 400 partner social organisations and the day-to-day work of more than 1,000 experts highly specialised in career guidance and job placement. The strategic collaboration of nearly 10,000 companies has also proved key.

The programme is designed to accurately identify the specific recruitment needs of the business community, facilitating a rapid, direct and appropriate match between job vacancies and job seekers.

Through this coordinated set of social programmes, more than 140,000 children and young people receive direct support every year.

To strengthen all these initiatives aimed at addressing the most urgent social needs, the 'la Caixa' foundation is going allocate more than 700 million euros to the field of social transformation in the current financial year of 2026.

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