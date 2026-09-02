Malaga's A-7 motorway suffers second traffic disruption due to burning vehicle in 24 hours

The A-7, Costa del Sol's main road, has suffered two traffic disruptions due to burning vehicles in 24 hours.

The latest incident occurred ... just after 9.15am on Wednesday, in the Higuerón area of Benalmádena. For reasons that remain unknown, a vehicle caught fire.

According to the latest update by the DGT traffic authority, at 9.45am the traffic jam was four kilometres long.

The emergency services have confirmed that there were no casualties.

This is the second such accident in 24 hours. On Tuesday, a nine-kilometre traffic jam stretched from Mijas to Marbella following a chain collision involving three cars at kilometre 1,031 of the Cadiz-bound A-7, just past the Las Chapas junction.

The DGT closed the left-hand lane due to the accident. The information at the time was that a battery of a hybrid vehicle had caught fire, leading to the collision.

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