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Chain road collision involving burning car causes seven-kilometre traffic jam from Mijas to Marbella

The hybrid vehicle caught fire near the Chapas exit on the A-7 due to a problem with the battery

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Chain road collision involving burning car causes seven-kilometre traffic jam from Mijas to Marbella
Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

A multi-vehicle collision involving three cars - one of which caught fire - caused a seven-kilometre tailback on the A-7 motorway this morning. The ... incident occurred at kilometre 1,031 on the Cádiz-bound carriageway, affecting traffic between La Cala de Mijas and the Las Chapas junction in Marbella.

Emergency services received several calls shortly after 8:30 am. Guardia Civil officers, the Marbella fire brigade, and road maintenance crews attended the scene.

No paramedics or ambulances were dispatched, suggesting there were no injuries. The traffic authority subsequently closed the left-hand lane due to the accident.

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Chain road collision involving burning car causes seven-kilometre traffic jam from Mijas to Marbella

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Chain road collision involving burning car causes seven-kilometre traffic jam from Mijas to Marbella