Rise in fuel prices boosts carpooling journeys this summer Statistics from Blablacar, the online platform that connects drivers with potential passengers, shows that since 21 June, more than 120,000 shared trips were made to or from Malaga province

With the price of a litre of petrol soaring, and with the high cost and difficulties in finding seats on the AVE high speed train, car sharing has become one of the main alternatives for travelling to Malaga this summer.

Statistics from Blablacar, the online platform that connects drivers with potential passengers, shows that since 21 June, more than 120,000 pooled trips were made to or from the province of Malaga. This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent compared to the same dates in 2019, the summer before the pandemic.

The main cities connected to Malaga are Granada, Marbella, Seville, Madrid and Cordoba. The average distance of the journey is 256 kilometres and the average price of the trip is around 13 euros.

In the specific case of the Madrid-Malaga route (which is the one that can be linked to the high cost of the AVE) in this period there have been 5,000 journeys, which represents an increase of 10 per cent. This figure takes into account only those travelling from one capital to the other.

In Andalucía more than 95 per cent of its towns have been connected in the last year. This has been possible thanks to the so-called 'boost technology', which makes it possible to establish intermediate connections on the routes. For example, a car travelling from Malaga to Granada with a driver and a passenger can make a stop to pick up in Antequera and continue the journey to the same destination or to another intermediate municipality on the way.