Two young men arrested for robberies in Torremolinos that included use of a taser

National Police officers have arrested two young men, aged 18 and 22, for a series of violent robberies in La Carihuela, in Torremolinos (Malaga), in ... which one person was injured after receiving an electric shock from a taser gun.

According to police, eight robberies have been solved in which the suspects, acting in coordinated teams of two to three people, assaulted foreign tourists. Their method was to snatch and grab good-quality jewellery worn by their victims after deploying various distraction tactics.

Following such encounters, one of the victims reported having been tasered. As a result, the relevant judicidal authority ordered one of the arrested men to be remanded in custody.

The investigation has focused primarily on identifying and locating those responsible for robberies that shared the same modus operandi and area of operation.

Recent robberies since March

According to the investigation, the suspects, who acted as a team, travelled from Malaga city to target foreigners on holiday in Torremolinos. The suspects divided up the roles played in these crimes.

Thus, as detailed by the police, while one of them distracted the tourist, his accomplice(s) would aggressively snatch the victim's jewellery.

The investigation led to a thorough tracking of the items reported as stolen. The suspects were selling to gold dealerships, which is where three gold chains that one of the suspects had sold were recovered.

Identified by photos

Finally, as a result of all this investigating, including photographic evidence confirmed by some of the victims of their assailants, the suspects were duly identified and named.

The National Police have already arrested the main suspect in Torremolinos, an 18-year-old man now implicated in eight such crimes. Also, an accomplice in Estepona, who allegedly provided support and sold stolen goods. However, the investigation remains open.