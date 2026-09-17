Torremolinos theft leads to arrest in Granada of woman with over 200 previous convictions

An investigation into a fraud case in Torremolinos has led to the arrest in Granada of a woman who appears in more than 200 police ... records.

The most recent offence she allegedly committed is the theft of a purse and several cash withdrawals.

The incident took place in Torremolinos and the victim was a 67-year-old local woman who was out shopping. At one point, she realised her purse, which she had been holding just minutes earlier, was no longer in her handbag.

She was not yet sure whether she had dropped it or it had been stolen. Among the items she had in it were 100 euros, personal documents and two debit cards.

While checking her bank's mobile app, the victim realised that, in the few minutes she had been without her purse, someone had made five transactions, totalling 940 euros.

The police launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator. They found that the suspect was an old acquaintance of the police: a 53-year-old woman with a long criminal record in Spain.

She had been under arrest on more than 200 occasions and was even subject to a restraining order preventing her from entering the city of Valencia due to an aggravated theft offence. The suspect had travelled all over Spain using at least 12 different identities.

After two weeks of searches, the police located the suspect in Granada. The woman has once again appeared before the judicial authorities.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports