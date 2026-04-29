Walking into the light for suicide prevention and mental health awareness

The charity walk is announced by AFESOL and Benalmádena town hall.

Tony Bryant 29/04/2026 a las 13:58h.

The charity walk Darkness into Light, an international initiative focused on suicide prevention and the promotion of mental health, is taking place on the Costa del Sol on Saturday 9 May. Organised with the participation of the AFESOL mental health association, the initiative forms part of a global movement led by the Irish foundation Pieta House.

The activity consists of a five-kilometre charity walk at dawn, symbolising the journey from darkness into light, representing hope and recovery.

The walk will begin at 6am from Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela (Torremolinos) and finish at Castillo El Bil Bil in Benalmádena.

This campaign, launched in Dublin 17 years ago, brought together more than 200,000 participants worldwide in 2025, establishing itself as one of the leading international mental health awareness events.

Registration is now open and can be made via the official Darkness into Light website, as well as at the AFESOL offices in Benalmádena and Estepona.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to take part in this charitable initiative, which combines sport, social commitment and support for mental health.