Urban outlet initiative returns to Benalmadena on the first weekend of October

Tony Bryant 25/09/2026 a las 14:30h.

Arroyo de la Miel will host the fourth Benalmádena ‘urban outlet’ on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 October, with the town’s main shopping streets offering discounts, promotions and activities.

Organised by the town hall’s department of commerce, the event brings together local businesses from sectors including fashion, footwear, crafts, toys, health and beauty.

The main outlet zone on Avenida de la Constitución will feature marquees showcasing products and services, while participating shops across Arroyo de la Miel will offer special promotions. Businesses taking part will be marked with balloons carrying the urban outlet logo.

The programme will include a Brazilian batucada procession along Avenida de la Constitución at 7pm on Friday, while a fashion show featuring local businesses and brands will take place in Plaza de la Mezquita at 8pm on Saturday.

Councillor for commerce Raúl Campos said the event would help promote local businesses, attract visitors and support economic activity in the area.

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