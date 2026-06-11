Torremolinos to upgrade children's facilities at Parque La Batería

Tony BryantSUR 11/06/2026 a las 11:09h.

Torremolinos town hall has announced a project for the expansion and transformation of the children’s area in Parque La Batería, an initiative that includes the complete renovation of the playgrounds, large shaded areas, inclusive play equipment and an innovative water park.

The tender, open until 4 July, has a budget of more than one million euros.

The council said the project will turn the park into one of the major family leisure landmarks in the province, with “newer, more modern and accessible areas, as well as extensive shaded spaces”.

The project includes the reorganisation of park areas, landscaping improvements, the creation of rest and leisure spaces, green infrastructure and the implementation of themed children’s play areas to promote social interaction, healthy leisure and family enjoyment.

It also includes the installation of inclusive play elements adapted to different age groups, the replacement of flooring and improved accessibility through pedestrian routes, in line with universal accessibility standards.

Shaded areas and splash park

The project will include two distinct play zones, one of which includes elements with strong visual impact and a unique, original design, covering an area of 700 square metres. This area will be divided into different sections, creating separated yet integrated spaces within the children’s area, connected by raised walkways or clearly defined paved routes.

The design of the area will ensure shade coverage across the children’s park, whether through trees, pergolas or other structures, over at least 30 per cent of the total surface area.

The other zone will incorporate a splash park covering approximately 200 square metres, designed as a landscaped sequence integrated into the park rather than as a separate enclosed facility.

This project is co-financed by Malaga provincial council through the municipal economic assistance plan (PAEM 2025 – 4th phase).

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