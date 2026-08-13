Torremolinos unemployment falls to lowest level since 2007

Tony Bryant 13/08/2026 a las 15:11h.

Torremolinos recorded a 12.2 per cent year-on-year decrease in unemployment last month, with the number of unemployed falling from 4,270 in July 2025 to 3,748 in July 2026. This is the lowest number of unemployed people in the town since November 2007, according to data provided by the regional government’s Argos observatory.

Of these, the majority, 2,245, were women, while 1,503 were men. In both cases, the highest number of unemployed people was among those aged over 45.

The number of unemployed people recorded in July also represents a 2.5 per cent decrease compared with the previous month, as there were 3,845 people out of work in June.

As for the number of contracts signed in July, a total of 2,212 were recorded, representing a 3.3 per cent increase compared with the 2,139 contracts signed in July last year. Of these contracts, the majority (1,357) were for people with secondary education qualifications, while 614 were for people who had completed primary education and 136 for those with post-secondary education. The remainder were for people with incomplete primary education or no formal education.

The economic sectors generating the most employment in Torremolinos were hospitality, which accounted for the majority of contracts in July, with 1,182. This was followed by retail (207), administrative and support service activities (196), and arts, sports and entertainment activities (137).

Given that Torremolinos is a predominantly tourism-based municipality, another relevant figure comes from the national statistics institute (INE): the number of people employed in the town’s hotels in June 2026 stood at 3,737, representing a 3.53 per cent increase compared with June 2025, or 132 additional jobs.

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