Torremolinos registers drop in unemployment figures for November with 15% increase in number of job contracts signed

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 11:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos has registered a 3.44 per cent decrease in unemployment in November, along with an increase of 15 per cent in the number of work contracts issued.

The Costa del Sol town has registered a total of 5,514 unemployed, some 190 fewer than in the same month last year. In terms of the number of employment contracts, the figure has gone from 1,175 in November 2022 to 1,352 in November this year. In terms of age groups, 332 of these contracts were for people under 25 years of age, 621 for people between 25 and 44 years of age, and 399 for people over 45 years of age.

Of the total number of contracts signed, the highest number was in the wholesale and retail trade, while the second highest was the hospitality industry, which experienced an increase of more than 100 employment positions compared to the same period last year.

The town hall is hoping that these figures will continue to rise throughout December, a time when the hotel and catering sector take on extra staff to cater for the expected influx of visitors over the festive season.