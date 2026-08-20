Torremolinos puts 168-million-euro street cleaning and waste contract out to tender

Tony Bryant 20/08/2026 a las 09:40h.

Torremolinos town hall has put its street cleaning, waste collection and beach cleaning services out to tender in a contract worth 168.7 million euros. The tender, divided into two lots, covers street and beach cleaning and waste collection for ten years, alongside furniture and bulky waste collection for five years.

The new contract will bring a complete renewal of machinery and equipment and introduce a new management model aimed at improving service provision.

The tender follows the completion of all required administrative and legal procedures, including reports on the social, legal, technical and financial aspects of the contract.

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The council said the contract will ensure the collection and transport of municipal waste from homes, shops, hotels and other businesses, as well as routine and specialist street cleaning, manual and mechanical beach cleaning, and the separate collection of furniture and bulky items.

It will also introduce improved monitoring and traceability, greater environmental sustainability and measures to ensure compliance with current waste regulations.

The council said the new contract was necessary to maintain essential public services linked to public health, urban cleanliness, environmental protection, residents’ quality of life and the town’s tourist image.

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