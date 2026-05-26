Torremolinos opens registration for the 2027 half marathon

Tony Bryant 26/05/2026 a las 11:03h.

Torremolinos has opened the registration platform for next year’s half marathon, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday 7 February. The race, the 37th instalment, will offer 2,750 places and is scheduled to start at 9.30am from the Pablo Ruiz Picasso culture centre.

The town hall has launched a special promotion price of 15 euros, including a commemorative T-shirt and runner’s bag, which is available until 30 June on the RockTheSport platform.

In 2026, the 21-kilometre race brought together 2,500 athletes, making it the largest edition to date, with more than 50 per cent of participants coming from overseas. British runners formed the largest international group, with more than 500 athletes taking part.

Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide said the race has become a “benchmark event in international athletics”.

“The half marathon is one of the most important sporting events in Torremolinos. The cosmopolitan character, interculturality and diversity are hallmarks of this race. It is an event that helps position the town on the sporting map while also encouraging so-called sports tourism, attracting visitors during periods when tourist numbers are usually lower,” he added.

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