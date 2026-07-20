Torremolinos moves closer to launching university centre

The unused building aims to become the town’s first university campus..

Tony Bryant 20/07/2026 a las 11:07h.

Torremolinos council has taken another step towards establishing the town’s first university centre after approving the concession process for the municipal building in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

The project has now been opened to public consultation, and once the consultation period has concluded and any objections have been addressed, the town hall will approve the final tender documents and launch the process to appoint the concessionaire responsible for developing and operating the centre.

The scheme follows an agreement between the local authority, the university of Málaga (UMA) and EUSES Málaga, part of the Metrodora education group, to explore the creation of an affiliated university centre.

The building will remain in municipal ownership, while the successful bidder will finance its refurbishment, equipment, maintenance and operation, as well as securing all necessary academic, planning and regulatory approvals.

The proposed concession will run for an initial 20 years, with the option of a ten-year extension, and carries a minimum annual concession fee of 90,822.36 euros.

The council said the project will bring an unused public building back into use, helping to attract talent, support year-round economic activity and strengthen Torremolinos' position as a centre for higher education and innovation on the Costa del Sol.

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The future tender will also reward proposals offering the widest range of degree programmes, the strongest financial bid and the highest level of scholarship funding for local students. Bidders must commit to providing at least 30,000 euros a year in scholarships for students registered as residents of Torremolinos.

The project remains subject to approval for affiliation with a university within the Andalusian university system before teaching can begin.

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