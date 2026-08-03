Torremolinos launches second phase of improvements to one of its key heritage sites

The project builds on the first phase completed last year.

Tony Bryant 03/08/2026 a las 10:32h.

Torremolinos has launched the second phase of improvements to the area surrounding the San Miguel shrine as part of its ongoing urban regeneration programme. The project, funded through the European regional development fund (ERDF) under the integrated action plan ‘Torremolinos, transforming paradise’, will create a circular pedestrian route linking the town centre, the El Pinar area and the chapel.

The town hall has now launched a tender, open until 13 August, for the preparation of the construction project and site supervision. The scheme aims to improve accessibility, pedestrian safety and sustainable mobility while enhancing the surrounding landscape.

The work forms part of the wider ‘green and resilient Torremolinos’ initiative, which focuses on creating greener, more accessible and environmentally sustainable public spaces.

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The improvements will include accessible pathways, adapted paving, new signage and urban furniture, making the area easier to use for residents, visitors and people with reduced mobility.

The project builds on the first phase completed last year, which included a new car park, upgraded internal paths, landscaping works and the planting of native vegetation around the chapel and Olivar Manantiales.

A more accessible public space

The latest phase is intended to strengthen links between the chapel and the town centre, creating a more accessible public space while supporting sustainable transport and preserving one of Torremolinos' key heritage sites. The chapel is one of the town's most significant historic and cultural landmarks and hosts many of Torremolinos' traditional celebrations, such as the annual San Miguel pilgrimage and the traditional verdiales festival.

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