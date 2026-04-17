Torremolinos launches new anti-bullying programme focused on social media

Tony Bryant Friday, 17 April 2026, 10:25 Share

Torremolinos town hall has unveiled a new initiative to tackle school bullying, with this year’s campaign focusing on the impact of social media on young people.

The programme, titled ‘Between likes and limits: social media, prevention and digital coexistence’, will be presented in secondary schools and is aimed at pupils aged 15 to 18, as well as their families.

The council said the scheme builds on previous anti-bullying efforts, but with a stronger emphasis on online risks.

Run by the ADA association, the project will use small group sessions and participatory workshops to encourage critical thinking, empathy and responsible social media use. Topics will include digital identity, online conflict, mental health and the risks of overexposure. Schools will also be able to request tailored support for more vulnerable pupils.

Alongside classroom sessions, families will be supported through an informational video designed to help them better understand their children’s online environment and spot potential warning signs.

The council said the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to improving young people’s wellbeing and promoting safer, more responsible digital behaviour.