Torremolinos to launch AI avatar for residents and tourists

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 23 March 2026, 14:24 Share

Torremolinos town council has launched a 100,000 euro tender for the design and development of a hyper-realistic AI -powered avatar.

The town hall plans to incorporate a multilingual virtual assistant, with a human appearance, into its tourist management plans, capable of providing useful information to residents and visitors such as air and water quality or how to get to Torremolinos.

According to the tender documents, companies applying for the contract must demonstrate the effectiveness of their product. Applicants are required to prove at least three former projects developed for public or private organisations in order to, “assess the quality of training, comprehension and response clarity”.

Once developed, the AI will be trained to deliver a wide range of local information. This will include transport and directions, knowledge of neighbourhood and surrounding areas, as well as access to essential services such as hospitals, banks and ATMs.

Once developed, the AI will be trained to deliver a wide range of local information. This will include transport and directions, knowledge of neighbourhood and surrounding areas, as well as access to essential services such as hospitals, banks and ATMs.

To accurately respond to these questions, the avatar will be designed to interact with the users in a natural manner, with the relevant gestures and in several languages.

This technology was recently displayed by Victoria 'La Malagueña', a virtual assistant at the Malaga Film Festival 2025. Developed by the UMA’s School of Computer Engineering, it sparked festival-goers' attention due its ability to answer questions related to the event in real time.

WhatsApp

This digital assistant wil complement an initiative by the town council to provide 24-hour customer service to residents and visitors via WhatsApp. It can be accessed quickly and easily on mobiles, as well as being integrated into the municipal website, via a chat, so that users can make queries directly from the page.

Its role is to provide clear, up to date information on local services, mobility, official communications, cultural agenda and events in the municipality.

These plans are part of the “Torremolinos Smart Paradise” tourism sustainability plan, funded through the EU’s Next Generation EU programme under Spain’s recovery, transformation and resilience plans (PRTR).

The strategy also includes the implementation of a “digital citizen identity” designed to provide secure and personalised access to different municipal services.