Torremolinos to host series of avant-garde flamenco shows

Torremolinos will host the second series of avant-garde flamenco shows featuring emerging contemporary artists in the Plaza Costa del Sol throughout July.

Under the banner of Flamenco Flam, the series is organised by local dancer and choreographer Manuel Rodán, along with the collaboration of the town hall and Turismo Costa del Sol.

The shows will take place at 9.30pm on the first three Mondays of the month, with a grand finale performance on Thursday 27 July.

These will include performances by the dancer from Jaen, Carmen Muñoz who will open the festival (3 July); the award-winning dancer, Vanesa Aibar (10 July); Manuel Rodán, who will present his latest show, La Burbuja Violeta (17 July); and the Granada dancer, Carmen Xía (27 July).

The festival was announced by the councillor for Culture, José Manuel Ruiz, who said, “This will be the second year that we have hosted Flamenco Flama, a novel series that gives a twist to the new trends of flamenco, along with the traditional forms of this genre.”

Manuel Roldán, who, as well as dominating the flamenco dance scene in Spain, has taken his shows to France, Israel and Japan, added, “This year's programme will present the figures representing contemporary flamenco dance that for me are current exponents of this art.”