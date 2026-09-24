Torremolinos to host Ruta 091 charity race

Members of the National Police and the town hall announce the race.

Tony Bryant 24/09/2026 a las 13:06h.

Torremolinos will host the Ruta 091 charity race on 30 October, with proceeds going to the local branch of the Spanish Red Cross. Organised by the National Police, the race is part of a nationwide series aimed at promoting sport, strengthening ties between police and the public, and supporting charitable causes.

The five-kilometre adult race will start at 6.30pm from Los Álamos, next to El Galeón beach bar, which will also be the finish line. The circular route will run along the seafront towards Playamar.

Children’s races will start earlier, with a 200-metre race for four- to nine-year-olds at 6pm and a 400-metre race for ten- to 13-year-olds at 6.15pm.

Torremolinos Mayor Margarita del Cid said the event highlighted the National Police’s close relationship with the community and welcomed the decision to hold the race in the town.

Antonio de Haro, chief inspector of the National Police in Torremolinos-Benalmádena, said the event reflected the force’s commitment to the community and encouraged residents to take part or make a donation through the unity race number.

The event’s promotional poster was created by local artist Laura Porporatto. It features Casa de los Navajas alongside police officers, reflecting the connection between Torremolinos and the National Police.

Registration is available at www.ruta091.es, costing 13 euros for adults and ten euros for children under 13. Places are limited to 1,000 participants.

All runners will receive a race pack including a commemorative T-shirt.

A registration option is also available for those wishing to make an additional donation to the Red Cross.

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