Torremolinos enhances Cañada del Lobo with giant benches offering panoramic views to promote nature tourism

Tony Bryant 14/07/2026 a las 12:27h.

Torremolinos has unveiled two giant benches in the Cañada del Lobo area as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting nature tourism and enhancing one of the municipality's most spectacular natural settings.

The initiative aims to strengthen the area's appeal by creating new spaces where visitors can stop, relax and enjoy the scenery, while encouraging greater appreciation of Torremolinos' natural heritage.

The first bench, located close to the Cañada del Lobo viewpoint, measures four metres wide, with a seat height of 1.3 metres and an overall height of 2.4 metres. The second installation is a 2.06-metre panoramic bench positioned on the ascent to the natural area, offering visitors another place to pause and take in the spectacular views.

In recent years, giant benches have become an increasingly popular attraction across Spain, forming part of themed visitor routes in many municipalities.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said the new additions are designed to enrich the visitor experience, showcase the municipality's “outstanding natural assets” and further establish the Sierra de Torremolinos as a leading destination for outdoor recreation.

Renowned for its ecological, geological and woodland richness, as well as sweeping views across Malaga Bay, Cañada del Lobo is one of the province's most popular hiking destinations.

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