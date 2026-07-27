Torremolinos to create new pump track facility

Tony Bryant 27/07/2026 a las 12:51h.

Torremolinos council has announced plans to build a new pump track facility on a 4,000-square-metre site next to the Javier Imbroda sports centre in El Pinillo. The town hall said the project, which responds to growing demand for urban sports in the town, will be new space for recreation, exercise and community use.

The asphalt track will feature linked berms and rollers for use by bicycles, scooters, skateboards and other non-motorised vehicles. Designed for all ages and abilities, it will also include a wave ramp for surf skating, landscaped areas, footpaths and seating.

The technical design, site supervision and health and safety coordination contract has already been awarded under the name Nexo Imbroda, reflecting the connection between the new facility and the existing sports hall.

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The facility will be built to the standards required for official certification, enabling it to host sanctioned competitions. It has been designed to integrate with the surrounding area and will include drought-tolerant planting, shaded seating and step-free pedestrian access throughout.

Sustainable drainage measures will be incorporated, with the track constructed on a compacted aggregate base to ensure durability.

The project has a tender budget of 626,356.50 euros and is co-funded by Malaga provincial council through the municipal economic assistance plan (PAEM 2023, Phase 2).

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