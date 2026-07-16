Torremolinos commemorates the legacy of the ‘Englishman of the peseta’ with new gazebo

Tony Bryant 16/07/2026 a las 12:00h.

Torremolinos town hall has unveiled a gazebo in honour of the pioneering Santa Clara castle hotel, an establishment that once welcomed distinguished figures such as Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso and Luis Cernuda, among others. The hotel is widely regarded as one of the key driving forces behind the early tourism development of both Torremolinos and the Costa del Sol.

The gazebo commemorates the legacy of George Langworthy, known as 'the Englishman of the peseta'. The British national arrived in Torremolinos at the end of the 19th century and is remembered for his generosity and charitable work in support of the town’s most vulnerable residents. He transformed the former Santa Clara fortress into one of the Costa del Sol’s first tourist accommodations, also known as the English castle.

The new gazebo is inspired by the original structure that once stood in the gardens of George Langworthy’s residence. The council said the project not only revives a lost architectural landmark but also celebrates “a site of exceptional historical and scenic importance”.

The 62,000-euro project was co-funded through the MUNITUR grant scheme for tourist municipalities, managed by the regional ministry of tourism.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, the Andalusian regional government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the regional delegate for tourism, Carlos García.

“Our commitment is not only to build the future, but also to preserve the memory that has brought us to where we are today. A community that knows its history is one that values its identity,” said the mayor.

Del Cid paid tribute to George Langworthy, describing the British military officer as someone who “without realising it, set Torremolinos on the path to becoming a paradise.”

Langworthy was recognised by Torremolinos town hall in 2023 as an ‘honorary tourist’ of Torremolinos. In 1918, he was named an ‘adopted son’ of the town in recognition of his charitable work.

“This new structure restores part of the image that once made the La Carihuela headland a landmark destination for both Spanish and international travellers at the beginning of the 20th century,” Del Cid added.

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