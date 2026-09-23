Torremolinos bullring to host the 13th Komando bike festival next month

Tony Bryant 23/09/2026 a las 10:56h.

The bullring in Torremolinos will host the 13th Komando bike festival on Saturday10 and Sunday 11 October, two days of motorcycle events, live music and entertainment.

The programme includes a motorcycle fair, touring route, stunt shows, live music, talks, food trucks and prize draws. The fair will run from 10am to 8pm on both days, with live music continuing into the early hours.

Saturday’s motorbike ride will leave Plaza España at noon, passing through El Calvario, the town centre and seafront before ending in Los Álamos, where ‘Exhibiciones 666’ will stage a stunt show. The cavalcade will include scooters, trial bikes, vintage one-seater cars, trikes and motorbikes of all capacities.

Saturday’s live music will include Mr Proper and The Hank Moody Band, alongside an ‘80s and ‘90s party with DJ Javier Arquimbau. Málaga Moto School will also give a riding demonstration.

Sunday’s programme will focus on rockabilly music, with performances by The Gold Diggers, Fever Band and The Hick Raiders.

Supporting children with special needs

The festival, which is free, is also raising funds for the TEAcompaño association, which supports the inclusion and wellbeing of children with special needs and their families. One euro from each registration will be donated to the association.

The full programme and registration is available on www.komandobikefestival.com

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