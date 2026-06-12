Torremolinos begins summer rodent and insect control campaign

Tony Bryant 12/06/2026 a las 12:23h.

Torremolinos town hall has launched a summer rodent and insect control campaign in the municipal sewer network to reduce populations of rodents and insects like cockroaches, prevent their emergence into public areas and minimise public health risks during the peak tourist season.

The work focuses on manholes and inspection chambers, with priority given to commercial, tourist and previously affected areas.

The schedule, which began last week, covers the entire municipality, from the coastal areas of Los Álamos, Playamar, Bajondillo and La Carihuela, to the town centre, El Calvario, El Pinar, Montemar, El Pinillo and La Colina.

Control measures include anticoagulant bait stations for rodents, targeted insecticide gel and low-pressure residual treatments for cockroaches, using approved, low-toxicity products suitable for sewer environments.

The council said that the areas being fumigated are signposted and carried out with environmental safeguards. While insect activity may temporarily increase during treatment, this is considered part of the process before populations are eliminated.

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