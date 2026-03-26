Torremolino hosts contemporary art exhibition that pays tribute to the Generation of ’27

The exhibition enters into dialogue with verses by poets such as Federico García Lorca.

Tony Bryant Thursday, 26 March 2026, 11:27 Share

The Isabel Manoja community centre in Torremolinos is hosting the exhibition ‘He venido para ver el mar’ (I have come to see the sea), a showcase of contemporary artists that pays tribute to the Generation of ’27.

Art and poetry engage in dialogue through a project that brings together around 20 artists - established names with international recognition alongside emerging talents - to offer a journey reflecting on the fragility of life, the need for affection and community, and the current world tensions.

The exhibition is sponsored by Torremolinos town hall and Fundación Unicaja, with the collaboration of the Generation of ’27 cultural centre of the Malaga provincial council.

Curated by Alberto Gómez and Regina Sotorrío, the exhibition enters into dialogue with verses by poets of the Generation of ’27 such as Luis Cernuda, Federico García Lorca, Vicente Aleixandre, Concha Méndez, Emilio Prados and María Zambrano, among others.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, said that Torremolinos is an enclave of freedom, avant-garde and cultural blending that makes it an ideal symbolic setting for this exhibition, the name of which is inspired by a poem by Cernuda.

“Torremolinos stands as an epicentre of contemporary art thanks to this collective exhibition conceived as the beginning of the commemorative events marking the centenary of the Generation of ’27,” she explained.

Emilia Garrido, head of visual arts at Fundación Unicaja, added, “As an institution committed to culture and to the social development of our environment, we firmly believe in the power of art as a tool for reflection and transformation.”

The exhibition, which is free, can be viewed until the end of June.