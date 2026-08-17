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Three Benalmádena beaches reopen as two remain closed amid ongoing investigation

The beaches of Bil Bil, Arroyo de la Miel and Los Melilleros have reopened, but the council has asked bathers to respect the ban still in force at the Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas beaches

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Three of Benalmádena's beaches have reopened.
Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the Bil-Bil, Arroyo de la Miel and Los Melilleros beaches have reopened for bathing, after having been closed as a precautionary measure after several bathers reported skin reactions. At present, Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas beaches remain closed for bathing.

Health authorities, in coordination with the provincial health and consumer affairs delegation of the Andalusian regional government, are continuing to carry out the necessary investigations and tests to determine the causes of the incidents that led to the closure of Las Gaviotas at around 5pm on Sunday.

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The ban was extended when lifeguards raised red flags along the Arroyo de la Miel and Bil Bil stretches, ordering bathers out of the sea.

The investigation is considering various possible causes, including biological factors, such as the presence of certain types of algae, as well as chemical factors. No definitive cause has been established at this stage.

The town hall has asked bathers to respect the bathing ban at Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas beaches and follow the instructions of the lifeguard services at all times.

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Three Benalmádena beaches reopen as two remain closed amid ongoing investigation

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Three Benalmádena beaches reopen as two remain closed amid ongoing investigation