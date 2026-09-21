Thousands enjoy the pilgrimage to honour the patron of Torremolinos

Tony Bryant 21/09/2026 a las 11:45h.

Thousands of people took advantage of the excellent weather to enjoy the traditional pilgrimage (romería) in Torremolinos on Sunday, an event held to honour the town’s patron, the Arcangel San Miguel.

Hundreds of people gathered at the San Miguel hermitage at 9am for a blessing of the image, before heading to Avenida de los Manantiales for a mass and a performance by the San Miguel choir. This quintessential procession, which consisted of 54 decorative carts and floats pulled by oxen and tractors, then headed through the town centre, before winding its way through El Calvario and on to the fair ground and pine woods on the outskirts of the town.

Revellers sang and danced sevillanas and flamenco in the pine woods, while the ‘casetas’ were packed with locals and visitors enjoying one of the most anticipated events on the town’s cultural agenda.

Pilgrims follow the image of the Ancangel San Miguel to the pine forest. (SUR)

The area in front of the hermitage hosted performances by several artists, including Los del Río, a duo best known for their 1993 hit single Macarena.

More than 70 police officers, along with a mounted unit of Malaga Local Police, and members of the Civil Protection service were on hand to ensure the safety of the spectators and participants.

Mayor Margarita del Cid said that the event was enjoyed by “thousands of people once again this year” and that “no incidents or serious problems were reported”.

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