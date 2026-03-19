UPDATE Malaga kidnapping: girl denies sexual assault but maintains she was given drugs

The 14-year-old girl who escaped from a hotel room in Torremolinos after being held hostage by three young men last Saturday has testified before the court. According to her account, the defendants didn't sexually assault her, but they did threaten and drug her.

The court has provisionally released the two adult suspects (the third is underage) and banned them to get close to or communicate with the victim. They will have to periodically appear before the court.

The juvenile prosecution is handling the case of the third suspect.

The incident happened on 14 March. A hotel worker called the police and said that a girl was screaming for help. By the time the police arrived, the girl had managed to escape by jumping over the balcony and hiding in the next room.

The victim told the police that her perpetrators had threatened her with a knife and one of them had touched her, but she later denied that in court. Both before the police and the judge, however, she confirmed that they had forced her to take drugs.