Three arrested after 14-year-old girl escapes kidnapping at Costa del Sol hotel

The National Police have arrested three young men, one of them a minor, for allegedly holding hostage and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in a hotel in the coastal town of Torremolinos.

The incident happened on the night of 14 March, when the police received a call from a worker who said that he had heard a girl screaming.

The victim's family had reported her disappearance earlier that day.

According to sources, the suspects threatened the girl with a knife and one of them abused her sexually by touching her. The detainees allegedly also forced her to take drugs.

While the police were on their way, the girl managed to escape through the balcony and hide in another room, where she waited.

Upon their arrival, the police arrested the three suspects. One of them has been accused of illegal detention, serious threats, sexual aggression and an offence against public health, while the other two only for kidnapping and an offence against public health.