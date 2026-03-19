Costa del Sol court provisionally imprisons suspect in elderly man's death

Irene Quirante Thursday, 19 March 2026, 19:25 Share

The court of Torremolinos has ordered the provisional imprisonment of the 38-year-old suspect of the death of 76-year-old Ángel. The defendant exercised his right not to testify during his court appearance on Thursday.

In the meantime, the investigation remains open, pending the autopsy results that will clarify the cause and time of death. For the moment, the police treat the incident as a homicide.

A neighbour discovered the victim's body on 16 March, after family members asked him to go to Ángel's home and check on him. They hadn't heard from Ángel in a while and it was unusual for him to go long periods without communicating.

The neighbour had a key to the 76-year-old man's home. As soon as he entered, he found Ángel's body on the floor, with blood stains around.

When the emergency services arrived, they discovered several injuries to Ángel's face and other parts of his head.

The National Police located the alleged perpetrator on that same day. He was hiding inside the building where Ángel's flat is located.